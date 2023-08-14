NZ First calls for October vote on four-year parliamentary terms

New Zealand First wants a referendum held in this year’s election, calling for an immediate four-year parliamentary term.

Leader Winston Peters said in an appearance in Invercargill on Sunday that the current three-year term is too short.

But he said the voter, and not political parties, should decide on whether to extend it.

“Elections are expensive so it will save money and get better long-term outcomes for our country,” Peters said in prepared remarks.

The party is also committing to keeping the Tiwai Point Aluminium smelter open and says it will exempt aqua-culture from the Coastal Policy Statement, allowing a salmon farm off Stewart Island to proceed.

New Zealand First is hoping to get back into Parliament in the 14 October election after being voted out in 2020.