Amended Three Waters passed under urgency

Legislation amending the government’s contentious Three Waters program has cleared its final reading in Parliament, pushed through under urgency.

The bill enacts the last round of modifications to drinking, waste, and stormwater management systems, including expanding the number of regional governing entities from the four initially proposed, to ten smaller ones.

A two-year delay has also been introduced for the entity launch, now set for 2026, although some, especially the largest encompassing Auckland and Northland, could be operational sooner.

The revisions stem from a review led by the new Local Government Minister, Kieran McAnulty.

McAnulty succeeded Nanaia Mahuta, the original driver of the changes, in the cabinet reshuffle led by then incoming PM Chris Hipkins in January.

While McAnulty suggests localized entities will give councils more influence in oversight, the government acknowledges it could raise costs for ratepayers, differing from the previous Labour plan.

Under the water services reforms, the water services and the people who currently run them across 67 councils will be combined into the 10 publicly owned, specialised water service entities.

The councils will own these entities through a shareholding but will co-govern them with Māori.

The Water Services Entities Amendment Bill received majority backing from Labour and the Green Party, although National, ACT, and Te Pāti Māori all voted no.

National and ACT have pledged to undo the entire reform package, while retaining the water regulator, Taumata Arowai, if they form a government in October’s general election.

As the House nears its election campaign hiatus in three weeks, the government is racing against the clock to pass significant legislation.

Both resource management reform bills are also anticipated to pass today.

-with RNZ