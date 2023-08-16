‘Horrible loss’: Teen rushing home for whānau event before bike and van crashed

A 13-year-old who collided with a van after trying to rush ahead of oncoming traffic on his bike tragically died from traumatic shock and severe brain injury.

And while a coroner noted the boy wasn’t wearing a helmet, due to the severity of his injuries, said it was unlikely a helmet would have changed the tragic outcome.

Joshua Mou passed away on January 29, 2019, after biking across an intersection, straight into the path of a van.

Joshua’s mother Leona Mou said her son’s death has been a “horrible loss” to their family and one they struggle with daily.

“It may not have changed the outcome for Joshua, but I do look at kids riding their bike to school and notice if they’re wearing a helmet or not.

You hear people say no one should have to go through this and then you’re that person. It is incredibly sad,” she told NZME.

Joshua lived with his parents and siblings in Raureka, Hastings and was about to start Hastings Boys High School.

At about 2pm on January 28, 2019, Joshua left home on his bike to meet friends and collect some stationery for school. As 5pm neared, Joshua told his friends he needed to get home in time for a family event.

Joshua began to ride down Southampton St. At the same time, a woman was driving her van along Railway Rd towards the intersection. As the lights were green in her favour, she continued through the intersection.

A motorist who witnessed the accident told police that it appeared Joshua was trying to cross the road ahead of the oncoming traffic. He saw Joshua “put his head down and stand up on the pedals, as though getting into that sprinting mode.”

Joshua made it across the first two lanes with oncoming traffic, but as he crossed the third lane he was struck almost immediately by the front of the van and thrown into the air.

He landed in front of the still-moving van, which had to be reserved to free him.

Members of the public rushed to assist Joshua, placing towels and a jacket on him to put some pressure on his wounds. They did not want to move him for fear of causing further injury as he was breathing lightly and had a weak pulse.

Emergency services were called, and Joshua was rushed to Hawkes Bay Hospital. Despite extensive treatment including blood transfusions, Joshua passed away the following morning, surrounded by his family.

Scans revealed Joshua had extensive bleeding in his brain, internal bleeding, and collapsed lungs.

Shortly after Joshua’s death, his parents told NZME he would be remembered as a “happy, fun-loving kid”, with an “infectious smile” and would be missed “so much”.

His parents said they held no resentment or anger towards the driver of the van.

“It was a tragic accident and we hope they take the time to heal so they can move forward in their life,” Joshua’s father Anton said at the time.

Joshua Mou's bike and a van collided opposite the BP service station on Railway Rd in Hastings. (Duncan Brown)

After an investigation police concluded that Joshua’s death was not suspicious and referred the matter to Coroner Robin Kay, who held the inquest in chambers.

Police from the Serious Crash Unit examined the crash scene and found that no environmental factors contributed to Joshua’s death.

The road was in good condition with markings clear and traffic lights working. The van and bike were also in good condition. There was also no evidence the van was speeding, with police concluding that the driver could not avoid colliding with Joshua.

Coroner Kay said he believed Joshua was rushing home for a family event the day of the crash.

“It appears that he likely saw the van (and the traffic approaching from the other direction), but mistakenly believed that if he cycled faster, he could safely cross the road ahead of the traffic.

“Tragically, Joshua was mistaken, and his miscalculation had fatal consequences for him.”

Joshua reportedly often rode without a helmet, including the day of the collision despite his father having spoken to him about this the previous day.

However, Coroner Kay found that even if Joshua was wearing a helmet, it seems unlikely that the outcome would have been different.

“I would like to extend my condolences to Joshua’s family and friends on their very sad loss,” Coroner Kay said.