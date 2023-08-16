Kapa haka titans heading to Pōneke for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori

Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti is getting ready to wow Wellington audiences with its breathtaking performance at Te Matatini 2023. (Te Matatini)

Two of the best kapa haka groups in the world will headline Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori 2023, the Māori Language Festival of Wellington, on September 16 at the Michael Fowler Centre.

In collaboration with Te Matatini, the 2023 joint second-place winners Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti and finalists Angitu will perform their distinctive style of haka for Ngā Kapa Haka o Te Matatini.

Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori o Te Whanganui-a-Tara launched last year to mark the 50th anniversary of the Māori language petition. The Māori Language Festival included art exhibitions, performances, and events. By popular demand, the programme between Wellington City Council, Te Āti Awa, Taranaki Whānui and Ngāti Toa Rangatira is returning this year.

Angitu at Te Matatini 2023 performing their distinctive kapa haka style. (Te Matatini)

Mere Boynton, director Ngā Toi Māori, Tāwhiri Festivals, says she’s excited the success of Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori brings it back for its second year after calls from the community to keep it going.

“Tickets go on sale today and for those who missed 2023 Te Matatini in Tāmaki Makaurau, this is your chance to see some of the incredible finalists here in Wellington.”

“Our 2023 programme looks to plant a seed for the future. It will feature a small collection of arts events from across the city to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori and the taonga that is our beautiful Indigenous language,” Boynton said.

There are two Ngā Kapa Haka o Te Matatini shows on September 16, at 2pm and 6.30pm at the Michael Fowler Centre.

“In an endeavour to empower our community, we are offering a variety of ticketing prices allowing everyone to choose a price that’s right for them,” Boynton said.

“Ticket prices start at $6.50 and includes the best seats in the house.”

The festival is produced by Tāwhiri, the makers of the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts, Wellington Jazz Festival and other major creative events.