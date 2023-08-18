Thousands anticipated at 17th annual Koroneihana celebrations

Tūrangawaewae Marae is gearing up for a massive influx of attendees to this weekend’s Koroneihana celebrations, marking the first time in three years the event won’t be affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’re expecting thousands from across the motu who are excited to reconnect kanohi ki te kanohi and reflect on the year that’s been.” Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds said Friday.

The guest list boasts rangatira from numerous iwi and also representatives from the Crown, the Ombudsman’s Office, Kohanga Reo, Starship Hospital, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, emergency services, and various other sectors.

“This occasion will provide a platform to reaffirm the vital partnership between te Iwi Maaori and key institutions of the Crown and civil society.” Simmonds added.

Koroneihana is also a time for contemplation, Simmonds added.

“This event serves as an opportunity to reflect on pivotal issues from the past year, including the cost-of-living crisis, the Tamaki Makaurau floods, and the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle on the East Coast. These challenges have underscored the resilience of our communities.”

“Throughout these events, iwi and hapuu have provided refuge for hundreds of people in need, demonstrating again and again that mana Motuhake works – that a by Maaori, for everyone approach is the right way.”

Formal koroneihana celebrations span Thursday to Sunday, August 20th.

Friday pays tribute to recently departed Tainui rangatira and whaanaunga. Saturday will continue the reflective atmosphere, offering a day of remembrance for departed leaders across the motu.

Sunday sees the announcement of the highly regarded Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award recipient.

The event culminates with Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII delivering his annual national address.



