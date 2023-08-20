Zoe Hobbs ‘can’t wait’ to race at world champs

Zoe Hobbs will pull on the famous black strip of New Zealand for her third athletics world championships Sunday night (NZ time).

The 25-year-old sprint champion says she “can’t wait” to line up for her 100m heat in Budapest shortly before 11pm our time and plans to ‘relax’ into it.

“To flow and run relaxed and not try too hard has been when I’ve run my best,” Hobbs told Stuff.

Last year, Hobbs made it as far as the semifinal round - finishing fifth in 11.13 seconds - but isn’t getting ahead of herself.

“My focus just needs to be on executing the right race and trying to compose myself so I can run relaxed and just flow. That’s easier said than done, but it’s the goal and if I can do that then the results will be there – hopefully both time and progression-wise.”

Hobbs went under 11 seconds for the first time in her career with a 10.89 at the New Zealand nationals in March, although it didn’t count for the record books as it was wind-assisted. Since then she’s set an official Australian all-comers best time of 10.97 and in July clocked 10.96 seconds in Switzerland to set a PB and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

That time is the 15th fastest in the world this year.

The Kiwi has it all in front of her in Budapest.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson has run 10.65 seconds this year and Amercian Sha’Carri Richardson’s 10.71 is the second-quickest leading into the world championships. In the mix are also Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast (10.75) and six-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (10.83) who have the next two fastest times of 2023.

“It’s an exciting challenge and one where I’ve got absolutely nothing to lose,” Hobbs told Stuff.

It’s clear from kōrero that she’s also had with RNZ that Hobbs intends grabbing this opportunity with both hands.

“I need to hone in on every race and take every opportunity as if it’s never going to happen again.”

Hobbs is in heat 7 of the women's 100m at 10:52 pm on Sky Sport.












