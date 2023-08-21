Zoe Hobbs eases into world 100m semi-final

New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs is safely through to the semi-final of the women’s 100m at the world athletics championships in Turkey after a comfortable third-place finish in her heat on Sunday night (NZT).

Hobbs’ time of 11.14 seconds saw the Kiwi finish behind six-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica who took out the final heat of the day in 11.04 seconds, with Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji second with a run of 11.08 seconds.

The first three competitors in each heat qualify for the semi-final.

Watch Zoe Hobbs’ women’s 100m heat at Budapest 23 on Sunday. Source / YouTube

Hobbs was the 17th fastest of the 54 women that contested Sunday’s heats, with Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States the quickest of the day covering the 100m in 10.92 seconds.

This is the second consecutive world championships that Hobbs has reached the semi-final round. She was fifth in her semi-final heat in the United States last year and did not progress further.

The semi-final is on Tuesday.



