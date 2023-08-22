Poll spells trouble for government ahead of election

A new poll makes grim reading for the Labour government, ahead of October’s general election.

The latest 1News Verian poll released on Monday has Labour recording a mere 29 per cent of the vote, a sharp four point decrease in the past month.

The new poll has the party at its lowest level since Chris Hipkins assumed leadership. The descent is stark from the 2020 election where Labour commanded 50% of the party vote.

Contrasting with Labour’s decline, National witnessed a 2% surge from July, standing at 37%. Meanwhile, ACT’s figures rose by one point to 13%.

Green shoots for a left-wing coalition come (appropriately) from the Greens, who climbed by two points to reach 12%.

Elsewhere, former coalition partner New Zealand First is at 4 per cent, showing potential for an electoral comeback. Although teetering just below the crucial 5% party vote in the 1News poll, other polls suggest the Winston Peters-led party has already breached the threshold.

Clear majority

With the present polling trajectory, a National (48 seats) and ACT (17 seats) coalition could secure a clear parliamentary majority of 65 seats, comfortably surpassing the required 61.

Notably, ACT’s prospective 17 seats would be a historic achievement, nearly doubling its 2020 peak of 10 seats. The Greens, potentially gaining 15 seats, could exceed their record 14 MPs from the 2011 and 2014 elections.

Labour’s potential seat tally lingers at 37. When combined with the Greens’ 15 seats and Te Pāti Māori’s three seats (assuming Rawiri Waititi retains Waiariki), the left bloc would aggregate only 55 seats.

In the preferred prime minister rankings, Chris Hipkins is still in the lead, registering support of 21% among the 1002 polled eligible voters, although that’s a decline from the preceding poll.

National’s Christopher Luxon retained his July figure of 20%. ACT’s David Seymour registered at 6%, with NZ First leader Winston Peters at 3%.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick and National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis both sit at 2%, and former PM Dame Jacinda Ardern is also at 2% despite having left Parliament.

Former prime ministers Sir John Key and Helen Clark recorded 0.3% and 0.1% respectively.