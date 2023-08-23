Miraka Kirīmi back in even bigger quantities, Whittaker’s says

In response to soaring demand last year, and despite some detractors, Whittaker's is bringing it back Miraka Kirīmi in even larger quantities.

Whittaker’s has announced the return of its special edition Miraka Kirīmi (Creamy Milk) block, to mark Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week), set to run from 11-17 September. In response to its soaring demand last year, and despite some detractors, the company says it’ll be back in even larger quantities.

Whittaker’s has honored Te Wiki o te Reo Māori since 2020, initially with limited quantities designed for social media giveaways. However, due to increasing demand, the blocks became more accessible to the public from last year.

Last year’s release met with criticism from certain social-media quarters, accusing Whittaker’s of over-promoting te Reo Māori or ‘shoving te reo’ down people’s throats. The opposition according to Co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker however spurred a counter-wave of public support, with many championing the chocolate and purchasing even more.

“We’ve produced a bit more Miraka Kirīmi this year so there is more available to share” Whittaker said.

The block is essentially the company’s regular dairy milk block, rebranded, but it’s also their most popular product. Whittaker says as a family-owned business operating in Aotearoa, Whittaker’s is proud to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

“Like many, Whittaker’s is on a journey with te reo and, as part of that, we are proud to help raise awareness around Te Wiki o te Reo Māori by making Miraka Kirīmi”

Emphasising it’s not just about selling chocolate, the heir to the chocolate dynasty says their making meaningful change beyond the block, including offering te reo lessons to their staff, creating recipes in Māori, and contributing to Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust.

They collaborated with the Māori Language Commission, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori to ensure the label translations were tika, the company said.

Customers can anticipate the return of the Miraka Kirīmi blocks in stores throughout the week, Whittaker added.



