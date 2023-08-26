‘Nervous until it’s done’: Warriors book top four playoff spot with win over St George Dragons

“You’re always nervous until you know it’s done,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster told reporters after Friday’s 18-6 victory over the St George Illawarra Dragons at Mt Smart on Friday. “Constantly nervous.”

“I don’t get nervous ever, barring the 80 minutes, which is the best part of the week seeing the boys play.”

This seventh consecutive win - one short of a club record eight in 2002 - was particularly special. It guaranteed the team a top four spot in the playoffs and an improved shot at reaching the grand final.

“Top four, an unbelievable achievement for the club, and the whole club should be really proud,” Webster said.

“But we’ve got another goal now, so we’re gonna move on pretty quick. But tonight we’re gonna enjoy the fact that we get to be a top four team.”

The Warriors’ last game of the regular season is against the Dolphins in Brisbane next Saturday. Webster said he’s not looking beyond that.

“No, cos I hate looking ahead. It is part of my job to stay present and look at the now, look at what’s coming ahead. But I just want to really get with the coaches, have a chat and see how we’re going to attack it.”

Captain Tohu Harris said the Dolphin’s game was important both psychologically and for sharpening the team’s performance heading into the business end of the season.

“There’s still another game to go and I don’t want to look past that one. It’s another opportunity for us to get better.

“It’s just another step we need to take and get better, and hopefully put in a really good performance that gives us a lot of confidence for the week after.”

Webster said the Warriors still have more they want to achieve this season.

“To be a top four team is unbelievable but I just feel like the changing room, the boys, they really want more.”

Match Highlights