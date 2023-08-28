Dispute over Kaitāia Airport resolved, iwi leader says

An iwi leader says protest action has been called off following a resolution to the land ownership dispute over Kaitāia Airport.

The future of the country’s northernmost airport had been uncertain for years, due to disagreements over who owned the land and who should run the facility.

There had even been fears it would be shut down permanently.

An iwi-led occupation at the airport had been planned for next week, but a Ngāi Takoto spokesperson said it now would not go ahead.

The iwi’s chief executive, Rangitane Marsden, said the land would be bought back by Ngāi Takoto and returned to relevant hapū and marae.

He said the decision was supported by representatives of another local iwi Ngāti Kahu, and its marae and hapū.

He said the agreement gave certainty that the land would be used as an airport, for a period of up to 35 years, but not exceeding 40.

Marsden said the land transfer process will take up to six months and the property will be held in a new trust.