Malcolm Mulholland says kiwis are only one diagnosis away from moving to Australia where some cancer drugs not funded here, are available. (Mike Scott/New Zealand Herald)

Having lost his wife, Wiki, to breast cancer and facing his own recent prostate cancer diagnosis, campaigner Malcolm Mulholland is issuing a poignant plea to politicians ahead of the upcoming elections: Overhaul New Zealand’s healthcare funding model.

“Kiwis are one diagnosis away from having to move to Australia to access medicines that are publicly funded elsewhere in the OECD. We are in a crisis and our politicians need to act,” Mulholland said.

As part of his advocacy, Mulholland is launching a roadshow, starting in Palmerston North. During each of 17 stops, he plans to spotlight the five most prevalent cancers in each locale, emphasising the potential treatments Kiwis are currently denied.

“Medicines are a core part of the backbone of healthcare, enabling patients to lead healthy and productive lives. Yet, New Zealand languishes at the bottom of the OECD, without access to numerous medicines that form part of standard international treatment regimes,” Mulholland says.

In Budget 2022, Pharmac praised its “biggest budget increase ever” at $191 million but the accessibility disparity is still stark.

Aotearoa ranks 32nd out of 32 OECD countries when it comes to public funding of medicines.

Malcolm and Wiki Mulholland protesting over Pharmac funding of cancer drugs. (Supplied)

A May Treasury report warns of more looming financial challenges Pharmac will face. To just maintain current access to life-saving drugs post-2024, substantial additional funds will be needed. Mulholland underscores that a minimum of $181 million is crucial, and this doesn’t even encompass new medications. “This could mean no new medicines will be funded until there is a commitment from government to do so,” he says.

Launching under the Patient Voice Aotearoa banner, the “My Life Matters” campaign has the backing of 19 patient advocacy organizations, including Melanoma NZ and the Breast Cancer Foundation. In the lead-up to October’s general election, a digital billboard campaign in Pōneke and Tāmaki Makaurau will carry their message.

Malcolm and Wiki Mulholland with their children (from left) Patrick (14), Ihaia (17) and Molly Rose (21). (Supplied)

Last year Mulholland revealed he’d undergone private treatment for prostate cancer costing over $60,000 after a cautionary note from his urologist about potential public system delays.

“In a weird way the only reason that was able to happen was because Wiki had died, and we were able to get the life insurance.” he told Stuff recently.

Engulfed in his wife’s care battle he hadn’t sought personal health insurance.

After Wiki’s tragic demise, he wasn’t willing to risk prolonged waits. “It’s the worst feeling in the world, especially after we’d lost Wiki... I’m a solo dad now. The last thing you want is for your kids to be orphans.”