Māori ward councillor labels ACT policies ‘apartheid’

ACT party policies to address Māori inequity are equivalent to apartheid. That’s the view of Wellington City Council Māori ward councillor Nikau Wi Neera.

ACT is promising to remove Māori seats from the Local Government Act if it becomes part of a government.

“We’ll be repealing the part that allows there to be different wards based on race and background,” ACT leader David Seymour says.

Wi Neera says, “The representation guaranteed to Māori under the Treaty of Waitangi being expressed at all levels of government, so from central all the way down to local councils, is a cornerstone of our society.”

Last week the ACT leader told Te Ao Mārama race-based policies were repugnant.

Seymour: “Democracy is about each person having the same currency and value”.

But Wii Neera says the issue is not about race. “What it is, is the ACT Party has decided to come out and oppose the weakest manifestation of the constitutional framework that has underpinned this country.”

Labour Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says National, ACT, and NZ First are focused on dividing New Zealand.

Crucial for matawaka to have a voice

In his ‘Working with Others’ announcement yesterday, the prime minister assured New Zealanders that he’s in it for all.

“Whether you’re Māori, Pasifika, Pākeha, gay, straight, born here, migrated here, a man, a woman, trans, young, old, or different in your own way, I’m in it for you, Hipkins said.

Seymour said that was “actually anti-democratic and that’s anti-human”.

Wi Neera insists Māori need an independent voice at the decision-making table.

Even with councils that have representatives from mana whenua on the council, there still needs to be a voice for matawaka, for Māori who might have come out of the area, especially in urban centres like Wellington, “where most of our Māori population are not mana whenua”, he says. “And so having a voice that can balance those interests of mana whenua, of the local authority, and of Māori who have come from all across the motu to the city, is just crucial.”

A 2022 mayoral candidate survey showed a majority of those canvassed believed Māori wards were a good idea.