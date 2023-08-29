Fiji questions TMO camera angles after Joe Marler’s potential high tackle

Joe Marler in question after potential foul play on Fijian player.

The Flying Fijians (Fiji Rugby), have sent shockwaves through the world of rugby with their stunning 30-22 victory over England.

The aftermath of the win is reverberating not only through the ranks of these two teams but also across the landscape of international rugby.

It’s sparking discussions about shifts in power dynamics and the rise of underdog nations.

Simon Raiwalui, the coach of Fiji’s rugby team, sees this victory as a potential watershed moment.

Raiwalui’s optimism is justified, as this victory may result in England dropping to a surprising ninth place in the global rankings.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s triumph has propelled them to a higher ranking than they have ever achieved before, a fitting prelude to their participation in the upcoming 2023 Rugby World Cup.

For decades, Fiji had been unable to secure a victory against the mighty English team, losing all seven encounters since 1988.

The Flying Fijians celebrating after their 30 - 22 win over England.

However, this win not only signifies a break in that pattern but also showcases Fiji’s potential on the grand stage of the Rugby World Cup.

Raiwalui attributes this success to a combination of factors.

He highlights the experience gained by Fijian players through overseas competitions, enabling them to perform at the highest level.

Additionally, he acknowledges the role of the Drua, Fiji’s representative team in the Super Rugby Pacific, in honing the skills of numerous players.

The exposure of 40 to 50 players to top-level competition has undoubtedly contributed to Fiji’s strengthened World Cup squad.

Double standards concern

Nonetheless, the euphoria of victory has been tinged with a hint of disappointment.

During the game, prop Joe Marler’s high contact with a Fijian player did not result in a penalty for Fiji.

This incident has raised concerns of double standards, particularly in light of the 10-week suspension faced by Tonga’s George Moala for a similar offense.

England’s Owen Farrell escaped comparable consequences, prompting debates about fairness and consistency in officiating.

As the Rugby World Cup draws closer, all eyes are on Fiji and their opening match against Wales on September 11th.

Their victory over England has set the stage for an electrifying tournament.