Plan to ease police burden from mental health calls unveiled

The government is revamping how 111 emergency services handle mental health crises, by helping police delegate to mental health support groups.

Existing co-agency trial programs in six police districts will expand over the next five years, said Police Minister Ginny Andersen Wednesday.

These programs involve “police, mental health professionals and ambulance officers, and in some cases iwi,” according to Andersen.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall says a plan for implementing co-response teams nationwide will be submitted by March 2024.

“The plan we have asked for will set out how to transition from a police-led response to a multi-agency response to 111 calls for people in mental distress over the next five years,” said Verrall.

A recent Wellington study showed co-response teams reduce hospital and emergency department visits.

Andersen revealed 10% of all 111 calls are for mental distress, affecting police resources for crime.

November 2021 data showed police were too busy to deal with mental health callouts, including suicide attempts, with then Police Commissioner Andrew Coster noting a 10% yearly rise in police-attended mental health crises.

“While police will always have a role in responding to emergency calls when there is a threat to life or public safety, we know that a police-led response is not always fit for purpose for people experiencing mental distress,” Andersen said.

Additional plans include improved triage of calls, expanded telehealth, and “multi-agency crisis hubs as alternatives to relieve pressure on emergency departments,” said Verrall.

“We will also explore how we can provide greater mental health-related training to existing workforces,” added Verrall.

Interestingly, the UK made a similar call last month, saying it would free up a whopping million police hours per year by delegating to mental health professionals.