Several players rested, big changes to Warriors final game before playoffs

Te Maire Martin back in the halves for last regular season game. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images. (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

One New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew Webster has decided to go the safe route in the upcoming Redcliffe Dolphins clash this Saturday by resting some of his star players ahead of the finals next week.

This means fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, halfback Shaun Johnson, front rower Addin Fonua-Blake and hooker Wayde Egan are being swapped out.

Meanwhile, skipper Tohu Harris, who celebrated 100 Warriors appearances last week, is being treated for back spasms, ruling him out this Saturday and in doubt for finals play. Standoff Luke Metcalf has had his season end after sustaining a moderate-grade high hamstring strain.

The replacements include Taine Tuaupiki in fullback duties, Mitchell Barnett on the front row for Fonua-Blake, Freddy Lussick at hooker for Egan and Edward Kosi taking the right wing for DWZ.

The halves pairing includes Ronald Volkman and Te Maire Martin. Martin was instrumental in last week’s NSW Cup match against the St George Illawarra Dragons, providing two try assists, 61 metres from 10 runs, 11 tackles and a line break to help with a 42-12 win.

Harris has his spot covered by Dylan Walker, who will also take the captaincy.

The teams’ last meeting against each other in June ended with the Warriors triumphing 30-8 on home soil, which would be the start of an impressive 10-1 record in their last 11 matches.

Should they win, it would extend their streak to eight wins and end the regular season record at 17-7, maintaining momentum heading into the finals.