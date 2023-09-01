Renowned boxing official Ina Schuster dies after cancer battle

Boxing official Ina Schuster has passed away after a battle with Ovarian Cancer. (Supplied)

Ina Schuster, a prominent figure in New Zealand’s boxing community and a two-time national champion, has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

She was the daughter of boxing trainer Henry Schuster, known for mentoring New Zealand boxing greats such as Junior Fa, Shane Cameron, and David Tua.

Schuster initially made her mark as an amateur boxer, winning the New Zealand Boxing National Junior Championships in 2000 and the National Elite Championships in 2005. She represented Feilding in both tournaments.

Schuster transitioned to officiating and climbed the ranks quickly. She became an international boxing official with the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and officiated at events worldwide, including the Pacific Games.

Her professionalism culminated in her appointment as the president of the New Zealand Boxing Referees and Judges Association in 2021.

Boxing and MMA commentator Isaac Savage reflected on Schuster’s impact: “She was awesome. Every time she walked in the room, everyone smiled, everyone’s faces lit up. And we were always happy to see her at events; she made it so fun.” Savage told Te Ao Māori News.

Leaving an indelible mark

“She worked around the clock to ensure the boxing scene was always officiated and supported. I’m so gutted about it all. She used to say to me, ‘You’d better be coming out for a drink afterwards, Savage,’ and we would always get chicken nuggets after events. We called each other ‘Nuggie bros, Nuggie sis.’”

“She’s going to be missed massively,” he said.

Schuster’s enduring legacy includes officiating bouts for accomplished boxers like Jerome Pamellone, Erin Walsh, Richie Hadlow, and David Nyika, among others.

The New Zealand boxing community is grappling with another significant loss, coming just one month after the passing of Chris Martin, a highly regarded boxing coach who died of a heart attack at 59. Schuster is survived by her 10-year-old son, whānau, and a wide circle of friends.

Her contributions to boxing, paired with her vibrant personality and kindness, leave an indelible mark on the community, Savage said.