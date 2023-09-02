Dead teen’s whānau make fresh appeal, police warn against misinformation

Ariki Rigby's body was found in a vehicle in River Road Recreational Reserve on 5 September 2022. Photo / NZ Police

The whānau of a teenager who was found in a burned car near Havelock North last year are making a fresh appeal for information.

The death of 18-year-old Ariki Rigby was initially treated as unexplained but later became the subject of a police homicide investigation.

Her body was found in a vehicle in River Road Recreational Reserve on 5 September 2022, after family reported her missing three days earlier.

As the one-year anniversary of her death approaches, police and her family are once again asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.

Police are also warning against spreading misinformation and to be cautious when discussing the case online.

In a statement from a whānau spokesperson, the family said they were still mourning Rigby’s death but wanted to move forward by finding those responsible.

“We are aware of the misinformation that is circulating online and within the community, and the impact it may have on any outcome.”

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said they also were focused on holding to account those responsible for her death and giving her family answers.

“We believe people in the community know what happened to Ariki, but loyalties are preventing them from speaking - please do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone with information can provide it to police via 105 and reference file number 220905/1265 or contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.