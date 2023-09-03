ACT wants to axe Te Mana o te Wai, reverse oil and gas exploration ban

The ACT Party will push to reverse the ban on new oil and gas exploration if part of a new government - and strip away Te Mana o te Wai from resource consenting, which it said relies on “vague spiritual concepts”.

National has already said it will reverse the ban.

David Seymour said a high-skilled and high-waged economy depends on affordable and reliable energy.

“ACT will cut the red tape that is strangling innovation, holding back reliability and driving up energy prices,” he said.

Part of that ‘red tape” is Te Mana o te Wai, according to the ACT leader.

“Removing Te Mana o te Wai from resource consenting would simplify the process by stripping vague spiritual concepts such as mauri, or the “life-force” of water from consideration,” said Seymour.

“It adds complexity and costs to the consenting process. It has led to water users making large one-off and on-going payments for “cultural monitoring” services which do nothing for the environment but add decades of costs to power bills and disincentivises international investors.”











