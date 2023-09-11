Maunga inspires cyclone relief waiata

Riqi Harawira says his waiata was inspired by driving past Te Mata Peak a few weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle. (Supplied)

A Hawke’s Bay-based singer-songwriter has penned a tune to uplift those in the throes of cyclone recovery and raise money for the cause.

Riqi Harawira (Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa) said he was inspired to write Stormy Weather, due for release in November, after a drive past Te Mata Peak a few weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“There were gouge marks in the peak, because the rain had pulled down the landslips, and it looked like the maunga was crying.

“I felt like the maunga was saying to me, put your heart to your strings, put your pen to paper and use your voice.

“I really felt compelled to do something, and songwriting is something that I do, so I thought I would write a song to uplift and inspire the people of Hawke’s Bay.”

Harawira moved to Hawke’s Bay two years ago, and it has become his adopted home.

In the aftermath of the cyclone, he supported clean-up efforts in Ōmāhu and Waiohiki with his workplace, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga.

Riqi Harawira's upcoming single Stormy Weather. (Supplied)

Harawira said the reggae-rock song was both a reflection on what happened, and bringing people together during the long road to recovery.

He likened it to a poroporoaki, performed at tangi - the final farewell to the dead.

“At the end of a tangi, when someone goes away, and then you all get together as a family and talk about all the good things you remember about the person, and it’s sort of like a call to arms.

“It’s a story of a community coming together to mend the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.”

The single’s cover photo was shot in the Esk Valley - but for the music video, Harawira had asked the public to send clips of their experiences during the cyclone and recovery.

“I thought it would be a good way to get people involved so they can have their say, they can share what they want, so they can get their voice out as well.”

Royalties to relief funds

The song was entirely produced in Hawke’s Bay, and all royalties would be gifted to local flood relief funds.

“It’s te karanga o te Mātau a Maui - the voice of Hawke’s Bay that is speaking through me.”

Harawira said he could not have produced Stormy Weather without Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga and Paul Neshausen Real Estate, who contributed financially.

He was also supported by Jonny Pipe Audio, Tom Pierard (drums), Caleb Robinson (bass guitar), Chris Chetland (mastering) and Sam Henry (organising backing vocals).

Harawira’s music career began as the lead guitarist and co-songwriter for 1990s grunge band Dead Flowers.

More recently as a solo artist, he was nominated for Best Male Solo Artist at last year’s Waiata Māori Awards.

Harawira said his music was “kaupapa driven” - like his most recent E Rere Ai, championing te reo Māori and telling the story of being part of a biracial couple.