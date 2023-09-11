Sealord’s carbon offset programme to create jobs and forests in Rotorua

Half Māori-owned fishing giant Sealord is investing $10 million over a decade in a carbon offset programme that will see new permanent forestry grown around Rotorua.

Ara Rākau, developed with Te Arawa Fisheries, aims to offset Sealord’s carbon emissions, unlock marginal land potential, create jobs, and boost Te Arawa lakes’ water quality.

Te Arawa Fisheries chief executive Chris Karamea Insley sees it as a prime opportunity for Māori within the $16 billion carbon economy.

“Poor-quality land can be used to generate better economic, cultural, social and environmental outcomes – not just for Māori but for entire communities,” Insley says.

The government has committed to reducing net emissions by 50% by 2030 and to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Fisheries are excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which requires businesses to buy carbon credits, but Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin says it aligns with the company’s sustainability goals.

Limited options next

The company has cut emissions by 23.7 per cent since 2019, by upgrading its fleet and developing new fishing practices that are less harmful to the environment.

“Now that we’ve made some significant changes, the challenge is hitting our science-based carbon emission targets as there are limited options for further big gains within our operations. This long-term plan helps us further mitigate climate change through offsetting as a final option,” Paulin says.

New Zealand Carbon Farming (NZCF) will undertake the physical planting and forestry management, and its chief executive says it will use mātauranga Māori to “establish a best-practice approach” for the project.

The government is facing criticism from Māori forestry interests over proposed changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), including the debated exclusion of Radiata Pine.

Te Taumata, the Māori forestry lobby, argues this exclusion could undermine Treaty settlements by reducing the value of unproductive returned land, which the lobby believes could thrive only with exotic trees.

Insley says the climate change partnership kaupapa, based on te ao Māori principles, shows Māori can be “New Zealand-leading” in the space.

“Sealord will improve their carbon footprint, improved financial returns will be driven for hapū, new jobs will be created, and we can make a real difference when it comes to water quality in our lakes. It’s a genuine win-win-win,” the fisheries chief executive says.