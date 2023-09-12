Auckland Council perplexed by Māori seats submissions

Auckland Council says it is perplexed by the low number of submissions so far from Māori on whether to establish Māori seats.

The council is considering whether to create the number of Māori seats based on the size of the Māori electoral roll, or establish two elected Māori councillors with a third mana whenua seat.

There was also another model altogether.

Thirty-two of the country’s 78 councils already have Māori seats.

Council’s manager of governance services Rose Leonard told Morning Report they have had 8000 submissions so far but Māori submissions have been low.

“What we’re a little bit perplexed by is the number of submissions for Māori.”

Leonard said the reason behind the low engagement could be a variety of factors.

“We’re hopeful that the Māori submissions will come through a bit more slowly, later in the piece because there are some who are actually having a chat amongst themselves about how they feel about these issues.

“Not everybody likes what is being proposed so there is quite a bit for Māori to actually discuss and determine amongst themselves.”

It was also simply a busy period for people, including the upcoming election, Leonard said.

Leonard said the council was offering a number of different options because during pre-consultation there were some who wanted a bespoke model for Auckland.

“The ... parliamentary model or what’s available under legislation doesn’t really cut it for some and so, we were really asked, when we go out and do the proper consultation which we’re in now, to actually ... leave the conversation wider than just what’s existing.”

Leonard hoped to see more submissions from Māori before consultation ends on 26 October.

Submission can be made here on the Auckland Council website.

-RNZ