National and ACT poised for landslide in latest poll

The latest Newshub Reid-Research poll has put National and ACT on track for a landslide victory in the upcoming election. National is now on 40.9 percent, up 4.3 points from the previous poll, while ACT is down 2 points to 10.1 percent. Labour, on the other hand, has dropped 5.5 points to 26.8 percent.

This result would mean 66 seats for National and ACT together, well over the 61 seats needed to form a government. Labour would be left with just 34 seats, and the Greens would have 16 seats. Te Pāti Māori would have 4 seats, and at 4.6 per cent NZ First would not make it back into Parliament without winning an electorate seat.

National leader Christopher Luxon has also gained in popularity, with his preferred prime minister rating rising to 22.5 percent, equal to Labour’s Chris Hipkins.

The poll surveyed about 1000 eligible voters between 3 and 9 September. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

Election day is just over four weeks away on October 14.