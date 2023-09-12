Pāpā died of broken heart after Good Samaritan son stabbed to death

The family of Jonty Douglas - fatally stabbed by stranger Jason Timoti as he tried to break up a domestic row - have spoken of his killing and the tragic aftermath that continues to haunt the whānau.

Last week, on the eve of his murder trial, Timoti pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Timoti, 35, appeared in the Auckland High Court and admitted to causing the death of 26-year-old apprentice builder Douglas just over one year ago. Timoti was remanded in custody for sentencing.

Douglas’ sister Patreece Douglas said the past 12 months have been hell.

Victim Jonty Douglas' parents Grant and Felicia. Grant died five months after Jonty was killed. (Supplied)

“Jonty was killed on August 18, and five months later, on January 18, dad passed away. We all know that dad passed from a broken heart,” Patreece, 34, said.

“Dad was never the same after Jonty was killed and we are trying to come to terms with the tragedy of losing Jonty, a brother, uncle, mate and also our dad.

“I truly believe that in my heart of hearts.”

Police found Douglas with critical injuries at an Ōtāhuhu address about 8pm on August 18, 2022.

Jonty Douglas tried to break up a domestic row and was stabbed by Joshua Timoti. (Supplied)

He had been helping a workmate move a couch and came across Timoti and his partner having a disagreement in the next driveway.

The Herald understands Douglas and his mate tried to defuse the situation, yelling to Timoti: ‘Come on bro, chill out. Just leave her alone bro. Come and have a smoke with us bro.”

It appears their interruptions took the spotlight from Timoti’s partner. Timoti is believed to have disappeared into his house and grabbed a knife. Douglas and his mate went back to moving the couch.

It is understood Timoti saw Douglas in the drive and they scuffled. Douglas’ mate came outside and overpowered Timoti as Douglas stumbled a few metres then collapsed and died.

An agreed summary of facts will be presented to the court at Timoti’s sentencing.

“We have been told Jonty was stabbed just once but that was still brutal,” Patreece said.

“Jonty was a gentle giant and would help anyone. He was soft-hearted and so kind and it was understandable that he would be trying to help someone else when he was killed.

“The friend found Jonty on the ground gasping for his last breath.

“I would like to think Jonty’s intervention saved Timoti’s partner and children from harm.

“I’d like to think she is not blaming herself in any way or thinking what if I kept my mouth shut?

“But I live in the hope that maybe my brother saved her life.”

Patreece, a mum of four, said her faith - the whānau are Destiny Church members - has helped her mum through the tragedies.

“It was hard enough losing Jonty but then to lose dad a few months later, that has been tough on all the whānau,” Patreece said.

Patreece Douglas with a photo of her dad Grant. (Supplied)

“Jonty was the youngest of four of us and was a twin, the baby of our family.”

Patreece, who has whakapapa to Ngāti Kahu Mangamuka and Maketu, as well as Ngāti Pākehā from her dad’s side, said she has forgiven Timoti for killing her brother.

“I have two weeks to write a victim statement, which I can deliver in court,” Patreece said.

“In my heart, I know that if I don’t forgive Joshua for what he has done, I will be a bitter and angry person and that’s not the type of people we are. We carry the hurt and I miss my baby brother.

“I don’t think Joshua cares if I forgive him or not but he has a mum, he’s someone’s son, he has kids.

“How will they feel knowing their dad is a killer. I pray for them.”

The Douglas whānau - Jonty is back right. (Supplied)

Patreece said the justice system was upside down and seemed more worried about Timoti’s welfare than Jonty’s family.

“There is so much support for him and his mental capability but what about my mum, who has lost her husband and her child. What about my bother, who is struggling, as is Jonty’s twin.

“Where is the support for our whānau?”

“I know I have peace in me but I have four children to look after, a mum to look after as well. Where is our compassion from the system?”

