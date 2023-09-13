Peters poised to be election kingmaker - poll

Neither the Labour Party nor National could secure victory in the upcoming October elections without the support of New Zealand First, data from a new Guardian newspaper poll reveals.

The poll, which sampled 1,100 voters, shows support for Labour has dipped by 2.5 points since August, bringing it to 26.9%. Meanwhile, National remains stagnant at 34.5%, failing to capitalise on Labour’s dwindling numbers.

New Zealand First has recorded above the 5 per cent threshold to enter Parliament for the second consecutive month in the poll, despite a series of controversies, which has seen leaders from competing parties - including Labour’s Chris Hipkins, rule NZ First out as potential coalition partners.

NZ First rose by 0.7 points, placing it at 6 per cent in the latest poll.

Other notable changes include a surge in support for the Greens, up 2.5 points to 11%; it appears Peters may have stolen some of the thunder from David Seymour’s ACT party, which declined 1.3 points to 10.3 per cent.

According to the Guardian Essential poll, Labour’s seat count would drop from the 62 majority in 2020, to just 35 seats.

Peters’ indigenous theory

The Green Party and Te Pāti Māori would hold 15 and three seats respectively, meaning that coalition would fall short of the 60 seats needed to govern.

On the other hand, National, in tandem with Act, would also fall short, at only 59 seats.

New Zealand First’s eight seats would therefore be crucial in building a ruling coalition.

Peters generated controversy this week after he claimed Māori were not indigenous to New Zealand. He made the comments at a public meeting in Nelson Sunday, saying Māori originated from Hawaiki, unlike Aboriginal Australians who, he contrasted, had populated Australia for several thousand years.

Only the last evening of the three-day Guardian survey would have canvassed a change of voting preferences based on the comments, which were widely condemned by all the major political parties.

National leader Christopher Luxon has remained tight-lipped when asked about a potential alliance with New Zealand First and Act’s leader, David Seymour, has publicly dismissed any collaboration with Peters.

Leaders snubbed

On the opposing side, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has also expressed reluctance to partner with Peters, citing what he called “instability and chaos”.

The poll revealed a growing sentiment of dissatisfaction with both major party leaders. Approximately 46% of respondents in September were unimpressed with the current prime ministerial candidates.

The data underscored a shift in public mood, with 59% believing Aotearoa is heading in the wrong direction, a marked rise from 55% in August. Furthermore, 42% of respondents thought New Zealand was becoming “much more divided”.

In significant contrast to the Guardian poll, the latest Newshub Reid-Research poll positions the National and ACT parties for a dominant win on Election Day.

That coalition,, according to Newshub Reid-Research would achieve a combined 66 seats, surpassing the 61 required to govern.

The Guardian Essential poll was conducted online between September 6-10, 2023 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.9%. Full results can be accessed at the Essential Report.