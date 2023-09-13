Safety a concern for broken toothed Kāinga Ora tenant

A state housing tenant claims to have experienced physical abuse and harassment while living in a Kainga Ora house.

Despite having had his teeth knocked out, he claims. Kainga Ora told him that his situation isn’t “serious enough” for the agency to intervene.

Whanganui native Rangihopuata Rapana has been living in his Kāinga Ora residence for the past four years and says, after altercations with another tenant, he is left living in fear.

“I walk around here sometimes in fear. I do. Every time he comes home from work I stay in my house. The only time I feel good is when I’m away from this complex and I’m singing,” he says.

Although he admits to sometimes being loud within his residence, he says the violence he suffered”was uncalled for and ‘could’ve been handled better”.

“Violence has happened to me from one of the neighbours within this place. I told Kainga Ora about it. I heard about its Internal Business Transfer, which gives them 10 days to move you because of extremities because of what’s happening. And they’ve explained to me that my extremities aren’t enough. High enough for them to move me.”





Looking into behaviour issues

Rangihopuata has been living as a Kāinga Ora tenant since 2019 and is currently busking to make an living. He says his love for music is what keeps him going every day despite the fear and pain he feels in his place of solace.

“I love music, I love to have been bought up in kapa haka and being bought up you know thinking I can sing. But the best thing that comes from singing is being able to change a person, bring a smile to that person’s face... Bring joy to their life.”

Te Ao Māori News asked Kāinga Ora for comment and a spokesperson responded saying, “We understand they are under a lot of stress and want this situation resolved. When violence or criminal behaviour is occurring, it is a matter for the Police. For our part, we are looking into the recent behaviour issues within the complex and will take appropriate steps to address this in our role as a landlord.”

Although Rapana complained to the police at the time of the incident, the issue continued to push Rapana to contact Kāinga Ora again with claims of fearing for his safety.

“Please understand the extremities of some of the things that some people are telling you. To be told that my case isn’t extreme enough. Is this not extreme enough, this happened from another tenant.”