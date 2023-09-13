Tamariki witness dad’s murder in car

Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle they believe could be involved in the murder of Hori Gage. (NZ Police)

Police are urging the public for information on the murder of a young father, killed in front of his tamariki in Palmerston North.

Hori Gage, 27, was shot and killed in his car outside a Highbury property in Palmerston North on August 6.

In a statement today, Police revealed additional details saying Gage was gunned down in front of his children.

Police are seeking details on a white 2005 Nissan Teana similar to this, with registration HLQ924, concerning its location on the day of the shooting. (Wikimedia Commons)

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said a team of 15 detectives are investigating Gage’s killing.

“This was a devastating situation,” Wilson said.

“It was only by sheer luck that the children were not injured in this callous and inexcusable crime.

Wilson says Police think there’s a connection between Gage’s murder and an incident at a Palmerston North tavern on August 4.

Investigators are looking for details on a white 2005 Nissan Teana, registration HLQ924, especially concerning its location on the day of the shooting.

Those with information are urged to contact the Police at 105 or submit details online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing file number 230806/2952.