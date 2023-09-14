‘Wahs under the stars’: Free ‘super screen’ fanzone at Eden Park for Warriors must-win match

Warriors fans who missed out on tickets to Saturday's sellout finals match against the Newcastle Knights now have a free 'Wahs under the Stars' super screen option at Eden Park. (Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

There’s a ‘super screen’ backup plan for Warriors fans who missed out on tickets to this weekend’s must-win NRL finals match against the Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart on Saturday.

Eden Park is throwing open its gates for a free ‘Wahs under the stars’ screening of the game for fans.

Gates open at 5pm, with kickoff at 6.05pm.

Take blankets or something to sit on - however, organisers say chairs are not allowed in order to protect the ground’s playing surface.

“Eden Park is home to some of the most historic moments in sporting history and we’re really excited to be bringing this NRL finals match to life on our massive screen so that fans of all ages can cheer for their favourite team as the Warriors take on the Knights,” Eden Park chief executive Nick Saunter told 1News.

“Food and beverage trucks will be on-site with a variety of options to satisfy everyone’s taste buds.”

Tickets to the free event will be available from Ticketmaster from Thursday morning.

MetService has fine weather for Saturday in Auckland, with Wahs’ fans forecasting - fingers crossed - a hometown victory for the Warriors.