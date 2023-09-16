‘It’s up the Wahs all day’: Whānau enjoy the sunshine as gates open for ‘Wahs under the stars’

Excited whānau are tossing around footballs and enjoying the sunshine as they wait for the gates to open for ‘Wahs under the stars’ at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.

They’re eager to grab the best seat or ‘bean bag’ in the house at the fanzone set up for those who missed out on tickets to the must-win NRL finals match between the Warriors and Newcastle Knights which kicks off just after 6pm at Mt Smart.

Pauline Hunt (Hāmoa) was with a whānau group of a dozen or more from West Auckland, seated outside the stadium and happily passing around a football amongst the tamariki.

“There’s quite a few of us here. We came along early to try and find a good seat or spot - or bean bag,” she laughs.

They couldn’t get tickets to the game.

“Well they got sold out within half an hour - and before even that, you had to have a ticket pass and pay for that as well. So no we couldn’t get tickets.”

Asked for her prediction, she said “It’s up the Wahs”.

“I reckon it’ll be close - maybe by two or three points. But definitely the way of the Warriors.”

“The Knights, well it’s a do-or-die game, so they’re most likely going to bring their A-game. They obviously managed to do it last week, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re going to do the same tonight. And they have got a 10-game winning streak I think.

“So that’s also towards their way. But I’m pretty confident the Warriors will come away with the win.”

Dave Whare (Tainui) was with a mix of friends - one all the way from Germany - looking forward to the game. “There’s seven of us.”

Newcastle Knights supporter Dane Whare (white top) and friends. Photo / Kelvin McDonald

He’s been a Knights supporter “forever”. “Just because my whole family follow them. I just jumped on and followed them with them.

“I still support the Wahs - hard. But just cos they’ve got this far - mean.”

“I lived in Oz for a few years - about 10. Decided to come home for my son.”

He didn’t want to put a score on the game. “I think it’s going to be close - pretty close.”

“I don’t want to put a score to it - but it’ll be close.”



















