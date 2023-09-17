David Seymour’s ACT Party re-launch disrupted by persistent heckler

The ACT party’s campaign launch has been disrupted by a persistent heckler, who was eventually escorted out of the event.

Vision NZ candidate Karl Mokaraka’s disruptions lasted around 10 minutes, during which he stood on the theatre seats and yelled over party leader David Seymour.

Mokaraka was surrounded by ACT supporters and security attempted to remove him from the event several times before he left.

He yelled “Don’t forget about South Auckland”, as supporters chanted “Party Vote Act”.

ACT supporters were also abusing media, hitting cameras with signs as they surrounded Mokaraka.

Seymour, struggling to speak over the commotion, thanked Mokaraka for attempting but said it was time for him to stop.

“Let me carry on, we’re just going to ignore you now. You had your fun,” Seymour said.

Seymour’s speech continued.