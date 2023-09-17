Taurua’s Silver Ferns coaching future could go either way

All options are on the table with Dame Noeline Taurua’s Silver Ferns’ coaching future with the netball mastermind no certainty to carry on after November.

The Silver Ferns stumbled to their worst finish in the 16 edition history of the Netball World Cup in August, failing to medal and finishing fourth.

They ended on a sour note with three straight losses and a shock 48-48 draw with South Africa in the match prior to that.

Taurua, who guided the Ferns to the 2019 Netball World Cup title, always looked inwardly at herself as a coach and what she could do better. That had only intensified after the Ferns’ disappointing results in Cape Town.

“Those questions that have been asked are the questions I’m asking of myself as well,” she said.

“Once again it goes with the landscape of being a coach. What can you offer, how much can you improve as an individual, and four years [until the next World Cup] is a very long time.”

Taurua took time out after the World Cup to go on a four-day safari with her family to South Africa’s famed Kruger National Park – one of Africa’s largest game reserves.

She managed to see four of the Big Five game animals (leopards, black rhinoceros, African bush elephant, and African buffalo), only missing out on spotting a lion.

Back at her Pukehina home in Bay of Plenty, the big question facing Taurua is her coaching plans beyond this year.

Her contract with Netball New Zealand (NNZ) ends in late November and there is no guarantee she will carry on into 2024.

Taurua has at least two more series with the Silver Ferns. She will coach the side in a three-match Taini Jamison Trophy series against a second-string England side, starting next Sunday in Christchurch.

The Ferns also have a four-match Constellation Cup series against Australia, beginning in Melbourne on October 12.

NNZ are entering the final stages of a pre-planned review into the Ferns’ World Cup showing with players, management and anyone else involved in the campaign sharing their thoughts. The review is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Taurua appears to be genuinely undecided on her Ferns’ coaching future. The review and meetings with NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie and head of high performance Stephen Hotter could be crucial.

It would be a surprise if NNZ decided they wanted to go in another coaching direction, given Taurua’s reputation and achievements with the team – 2023 World Cup aside.

Whether Taurua still had the desire and passion to remain involved for the next pinnacle cycle would be key.

Contract length could be another factor. NNZ might want someone in the head coaching role through to the 2027 World Cup, or decide they are happy to offer a two-year deal and then reassess. Taurua has typically done two-year contracts with her coaching and that would be her preference.

Another complicating issue is the uncertainty around the Commonwealth Games – the Ferns’ next pinnacle event. With Victoria pulling out of staging the 2026 edition, the Games could be pushed back a year until 2027 to find an alternative host city.

“These are the things I’ve got to be able to weigh up – whether I’m the right person or not and only time will tell as we go through the next couple of months and the review process.

“In saying that I’m really positive about where things are at and looking forward to getting back out on court and playing at home [against England next week] – that’s always a bonus.”

Taurua has enjoyed a golden run as Ferns coach, turning around the side after their forgettable fourth place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Fifteen months later they morphed into world champions in July 2019. Taurua also led the Ferns to a first Constellation Cup series win over Australia in nine years in March 2021.

New Zealand’s worst World Cup finish in history has seen Taurua’s position questioned on talkback radio, social media, and news comments sections.

Losing three games in a row was a rare feeling for Taurua, who has tasted success virtually everywhere she has coached.

She lost four straight games to open the 2012 trans-Tasman competition with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic. The Magic then rattled off 12 straight wins, beating the Melbourne Vixens in the final to become the first and only Kiwi side to capture the title.

“Once again it comes with the territory. We’re accountable for what happens out on court,” Taurua said of questions about whether she was still the right person to guide the Ferns.

“As I’ve said before, I’ll always do what’s right for the game. I’m a caretaker for the job, or a guardian of the job, and whatever will be right for the game I’m open to that.

Despite their fourth place finish, the Silver Ferns are well-placed ahead of the next four-year cycle. Unlike England and Jamaica who had ageing squads, the Ferns had a young core, who will be at their peak come 2027.

Injured shooter Grace Nweke (who is still just 21), and standout midcourter Kate Heffernan (23) will be important pillars for the Ferns over the next four years. The bulk of the 2023 World Cup squad should still be around in 2027 with Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Gina Crampton, Jane Watson, and Te Paea Selby-Rickit unlikely for the next edition.

Taurua was relaxed with whatever the future held and was excited to return to the sideline on Sunday against England. She was eager to return to her happy place, doing what she loved, and slowly ease the painful memories of the World Cup.

While her contract ends in late November, Taurua said there didn’t need to be any rush around her coaching future.

“We don’t have to be hasty in the decision and we need to make sure we get the right decision for everybody – the Silver Ferns and the organisation (NNZ).

“I respect that and respect the process we’ll go through and the first stage of that would be the review. Whilst that is happening, I’m looking forward to getting on court and coaching like I usually do and see what we can do to be better.”

AT A GLANCE:

Taini Jamison Trophy series: Silver Ferns v England:

Sunday, September 24; 4pm: At Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

Wednesday, September 27; 7.30pm: At Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua

Saturday, September 30; 7pm: At Globox Arena, Hamilton

Silver Ferns squad: Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Karin Burger, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Tiana Metuarau, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Whitney Souness, Amelia Walmsley, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson.