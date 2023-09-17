Zoe Hobbs signs off ‘exceptional season’ in United States

Kiwi Zoe Hobbs during the women's 100m semi-final heat at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August. (Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs has capped-off her magical season with a ninth-place 11.18 sec finish in the women’s 100m at the Diamond League Final in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday morning (NZT).

It follows the Kiwi’s career-best Diamond League fourth placing in Brussels last week and Olympic qualifying 10.96 in Switzerland in July - her quickest-ever time.

Watch Zoe Hobbs at last week’s Brussels Diamond League.

In a news update today, Athletics New Zealand said Hobbs has had an “exceptional season” and did “supremely well” to qualify for the Diamond League Final in one of the sport’s most high-profile events.

An especially fast field contested today’s final, won by Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson in 10.70, from Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Cote d’Ivoire in second, and two-time Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica who placed third in a season-best 10.79 time.

World champion Sha’Carri Richardson from the US was fourth in 10.80.

This was Jackson’s first win over Richardson in four attempts this season, Olympics.com said.

