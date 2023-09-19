Google sponsors a noho marae for rising journalists

A noho marae, sponsored by tech giant Google, has kickstarted a gathering of indigenous first-year journalists.

The event was organised by the Te Rito Journalism Project and involves people from Australia, the Pacific Islands, and Aotearoa.

Over the next four days, these aspiring journalists will embark on a journey to enhance their storytelling techniques.

There will be a focus on portraying indigenous communities in news reporting.

The participants of the cultural exchange being welcomes onto Te Kotahitanga Marae.

This cultural exchange has a contemporary feel, as it dives into the specific details of indigenous journalism in the digital and social media age.

Google is a pivotal sponsor of this hui, assisting in paying the travel expenses of international attendees.

Uma Patel, representing Google News Lab, emphasised the core objectives of the gathering: “First of all, forming that community and meeting each other.

“Secondly, growing digital skills, how do you engage an audience online? What is the best way to go out and teach people using what you know?

“Thirdly growing the community’s understanding, learning about indigenous culture, and also learning about resilience. When you do come across issues in your reporting, in the newsroom, how do you face that, how do you grow that strength to carry on and do the good work that you do?”

One of the participants is Emma Martin from the Solomon Islands, who is on her first overseas journey.

She expressed her surprise at the warm reception, remarking, “I wasn’t expecting the warm welcome that was happening today. It was quite different. The thing is her, they keep their culture.”

Nine indigenous Australian reporters have also graced the momentous wananga.

In attendance is Suzanne Dredge, the first Head of Indigenous News at ABC in 90 years. (ABC Australia)

ABC indigenous news head Suzanne Dredge underlined the importance of this event, saying “It’s important for our First Nations journalists to be here this week because they need to know that representation matters.

“We predominantly work in an industry that doesn’t have a whole lot of representation. So being able to make that connection and build those relationships is really important for the longevity of their career.”

In addition to these journalists, Te Rito cadets, who represent the Pacific, Asian, and Māori communities, are participating in this event, forging a network of indigenous journalism that holds promise for the future.