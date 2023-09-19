Tāmaki Makaurau Iwi of Origin Festival returns

The Tāmaki Makaurau inter-iwi waiora festival, Iwi of Origin, is returning after a four-year hiatus and will be played at Pulman Park, Takanini, next month.

On October 14-15, organisers expect more than 6500 people to participate in the vibrant celebration of sports, reo, culture and much more.

“The return of Iwi of Origin has been long awaited by the Māori community. It marks not only a revival of one of Auckland’s biggest Māori active festivals, with over 6500 participants at the last festival, but it’s also a powerful step towards improving the wellbeing of the Māori community in Tāmaki Makaurau,” said event producer Mere Rangihuna (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua).

Part of Aktive - Sport NZ and Auckland Council’s strategic partner in Auckland - He Oranga Poutama has announced the revival of this urban version of pā wars.

Organisers are encouraging the local Māori community in Tāmaki Mākaurau of all ages and abilities to come together as whānau and actively participate in the festivities of this year’s event.

Rangihuna shared the significance of Iwi of Origin and its broader goal to promote waioratanga (wellbeing) in Tāmaki Makaurau among whānau Māori.

“I can’t emphasise enough the importance of physical activity, cultural engagement and community unity here in Tāmaki for whānau Māori. We want to reverse the impacts of what the current health statistics hold for our people in urban areas and Iwi of Origin serves as a powerful motivator for our people to take action in their health and wellbeing,” said Rangihuna.

Iwi of Origin was established in 2006 when the need arose to promote health and wellbeing among urban Māori, according to Aktives Kaihautū Kōtui – Māori partnership manager Manu Pihama.

“The statistics at the time shed light on what was happening amongst our people and this provided He Oranga Poutama and Aktive the chance to create a uniquely Māori event that could answer some of those needs,” said Pihama.

Iwi of Origin promises an array of sports codes and activities to engage and entertain festival-goers. From traditional taonga takaro and ancestral Māori games to contemporary sports, organisers hope there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Community and programmes lead for Blind Sport New Zealand, Jemma Drake, said that the inclusivity and diversity also extend to whānau Māori who are physically and visually impaired by incorporating sports such as goalball.

“Goalball is tailored for our whānau who are blind and vision impaired and you will also see this sport at the Paralympics. The game consists of participants wearing blackout goggles with the aim of scoring goals. The opponents lay on the ground horizontally to defend, and the only way of following the ball is by listening to the bell inside it jingle,” said Drake.

“We want the activities of the festival to reflect our commitment to catering to a variety of interests and abilities within our local Māori population,” said Rangihuna.

For more information or to register for the event, visit https://enrolmy.com/he-oranga-poutama