Warriors take full-strength squad to Brisbane for Broncos prelim clash

Coach Andrew Webster and Shaun Johnson embrace after an emphatic win over the Knights to advance to the prelim final. Photo: Getty Images / Fiona Goodall (Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

No rest for the victorious One NZ Warriors this week as they shift focus to Saturday’s journey to Brisbane to take on the Broncos for a spot in the NRL Grand Final.

That follows the already stellar 2023 season that the Mount Smart team has had topped off by last Saturday’s dominant semi-final performance over the Newcastle Knights.

The scene was that of a sports movie: a passionate and loud crowd cheering the Warriors’ victory song, two teams that turned themselves around after a less-than-great 2022, and the do-or-die attitude to propel themselves further in the finals blocks.

It was the ‘Wahs’ in the end that snuffed the Knights’ flames 40-10.

Coach Andrew Webster is taking that same squad with him to a now sold-out Suncorp Stadium to do battle with the Broncos side.

That includes keeping halfback star Shaun Johnson on the field, who, despite having a less than 100 per cent calf, “calved up” the Knights in what some commentators have dubbed his best performance yet.

Johnson played for almost the whole game but, when he took the long way back to the bench after urging the fans to cheer loud and proud, Mount Smart Stadium was electrified as never before since the crowd understood the score at the time meant the grand final journey would continue.

Webster says Johnson showed no ill effects during training today. The same can be said for forwards Josh Curran (dislocated finger) and Marata Niukore (knee).

The One New Zealand Warriors have competed in 21 finals games since they first made it to the NRL play-offs in 2001, and are seeking to book their third grand final appearance.

Their first and only meeting this season in Napier saw the Broncos edge over the Warriors 22-26. But Warriors fans hope Saturday will be a different story.

While the movement gets stronger, the stakes get higher. It’s do-or-die once again for the Warriors when they face the Broncos and the Brisbane faithful at 9:50pm, this Saturday on Sky Sport.







