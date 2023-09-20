Confirmed: World champs to defend titles in Whangārei December

Lani Daniels and Mea Motu will be protecting their titles on home soil at the end of this year with their next fights being announced today, in Whangārei.

After their impressive defences against Ellen Simwaka and Razel Mohammed in August at Eventfinda Stadium in Tāmaki, Daniels and Motu are ecstatic to be able to fight in front of a home crowd, both being from Northland.

“Going to Whangārei feels like that’s bigger than a world title,” Motu says.

“It’s going to be sold out - I already know some of my whānau might not be able to get in, it will be that packed.”

Motu’s IBO super bantamweight opponent is Chandni Mehra from India while Daniels’ IBF heavyweight rival is Australian Desley Robinson, although that is subject to IBF approval.

The bouts will take place on December 2 at McKay Stadium, Whangārei.