‘Still Here’ season 2 shines a spotlight on Pacific communities in central Auckland

Comprising four episodes, the second season of the documentary series, Still Here offers viewers a glimpse into the presence of Pacific communities in central Auckland.

In the 1980s factors including the Dawn Raids and the availability of affordable state housing, led many Polynesian families to leave the central area and move to South Auckland.

This migration resulted in a noticeable decline in the Polynesian po6pulation in the heart of Auckland’s CBD.

Karangahape Road in Auckland became the stage for a captivating 3D experience marking the series’ premiere.

The iconic Kava Club on Dryden Street in Ponsonby has been around for 45 years. (RE News)

Raynham Park Studio hosted the event with all Four Walls displaying the compelling documentary.

The core of Season 2 centres on four iconic community spaces, one of them The Fineone Hakupu Community House, which serves Aotearoa’s Niuean community.

Leki Jackson-Bourke, representing the Hakupu Village Community, shed light on the significance of their community space: “No one knows about our house, and it’s so run down.

It’s not something people Google and go, ‘Oh, I want to hire this hall.’ No one ever hires our hall because it’s so ‘ratchet’. We love it; our memories, our stories, and everything live there.”

Richmond Rovers Rugby League Club holds a significant home for families in Grey Lynn. (RE News)

For over half a century, the Grey Lynn house has played a crucial role in caring for its people, and the community couldn’t be prouder to see it featured on the big screen.

“I just want them to know that we exist and to not forget about us,” Jackson-Bourke says. “We’re often forgotten about, we’re a small community. I guess we’re a minority within the minority.

“Besides being Pacific Islanders, we’re then Niuean, and then we’re one small village of Niue.”

Michaela Fa’asolo, who was at the premiere, says she loved it: “I watched all of season one, and this season is definitely a part of our Polynesian history that’s been long forgotten.

“Many people won’t actually know that when we first started coming to New Zealand, we all came to the city. We were in Ponsonby, Grey Lynn, Herne Bay.”

The Fale Maota Sāmoa on Karangahape Road was the first Sāmoan house building built outside of Sāmoan in 1979. (Re News)

The series also delves into the histories of Fale Maota Samoa, Richmond Rovers Rugby League Club, and a 45-year-old kava club.

‘Anau Henry, from Four Shells Kava Lounge, emphasises the importance of seeing brown people still living in the city, saying, “Representation matters, right? Because if you can’t see your own people in these spaces then, in our minds, we only believe we belong in Ōtara, Manurewa, Māngere.

“But when we see our people in this space, it’s like, ‘Wait, I can actually buy a home here. I just need to figure it out.’”

In the days to come, Still Here Season 2 will release a bonus track discussing the role of women in kava culture.