Ambulances from Aotearoa join service in Ukraine

The seven New Zealand ambulances gifted by Hato Hone St John and repurposed for the Ukraine are already in active service in the war-torn country.

Well-known businessman and former New Zealand Army colonel Tenby Powell, who previously served a tour of duty with UN peacekeeping forces in the Middle East, has spent several months in Ukraine and Poland . During this time he created the not-for-profit group Kiwi K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation) while delivering supplies and evacuating vulnerable people out of danger. They have been operating in the Ukraine for 15 months.

Kiwi K.A.R.E aid charity founder Tenby Powell in Ukraine. (Supplied)

“It’s been two weeks since the New Zealand ambulances were handed over to frontline Ukrainian medical units and already they are being well used,” Powell told the Herald.

“As you can see in the vid, six of the seven ambulances have been repainted in camouflage; the unpainted one will become the Kiwi K.A.R.E mobile health unit, managed initially by Canadian nurse, Captain Ann Fournier

“The mission is to provide general health care for those in newly liberated areas, who haven’t seen a health professional, in some cases, for years. It’s a daunting task and Ann and her team will be supported by Kiwi K.A.R.E.

One of the repurposed Kiwi ambulances helping the people of Ukraine. (Tenby Powell)

“Each ambulance has a name in Te Reo, reflecting one of the seven key principles of Tanga, or Māori worldview: Rangatira (leadership); Manaaki (caring); Kotahi (unity); Whanau (relationships); Kaitiaki (guardianship); Wairua (spirit); and Tupuna (ancestry).

“We have named the Kiwi K.A.R.E mobile health unit Manaaki [caring seemed most appropriate in the circumstances for our vehicle].”

Powell also thanked Bay of Plenty iwi Ngāi Te Rangi for advice.

“I’m grateful to Paora Stanley, CEO o Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi of #Tauranga for their advice on the names and for their blessing, from afar, of the ambulances and all who will travel within them,” Powell said.

“The names have resonated significantly with the Ukrainians. These warrior vehicles will operate proudly in the service of freedom for Ukraine.

“Most importantly, thank you to all those who have supported us in this mahi. Particularly, Hato Hone St John, Wallenius Wilhelmsen shipping, Volvo Car Poland, and our many New Zealand and International supporters.

“Please keep your support coming so we can keep the humanitarian and medical aid wheels rolling. If you feel you can, please donate by clicking on this link: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/kiwi-kare-ukraine-kiwi-aid-and-refugee-evacuation