Concert fundraiser for brave teen’s cancer battle

Road to recovery: Julius Webb is upbeat about his cancer. (Supplied)

A benefit concert to raise money to support the whānau of teen cancer patient Julius Webb is happening on Saturday at the Kerikeri Sports Complex.

From 6pm to 9pm, entertainment will provided by The Soundloungers, with MC & DJ Ian. There will also be an auction at 6.30pm.

Organisers have a goal of raising $16,000 on their Givealittle page and have raised $13,000 so far.

“We are very thankful to everyone who is donating their time and services in bringing together the evening,” organiser Clare Gordon said.

The poster for Saturday's fundraiser for Julius Webb. (Supplied)

Julius’ cancer was first detected in May when he went to a GP. Julius’ dad Marcus Webb took his son to the Kawakawa Emergency Department, and he was immediately flown to Starship. Doctors found a huge mass which covered three-quarters of his chest, and he was admitted to ICU. It was touch and go for Julius but his youth and determination pulled him through. He was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma/leukaemia of the body, spinal fluid and bone marrow.

A day later would have been catastrophic, doctors said.

Julius’ mum Monique Satele told the Herald there had been a few minor setbacks with her son’s treatment since his story appeared in the Herald in August.

“Julius is still going strong but has had a few setbacks with hospital admission for further treatment and several platelet and blood transfusions,” Satele said.

“His feeding tube has been taken out as a trial because currently Julius has some underlying stomach issues and they are wanting to get that sorted.

“His appetite [is] still pretty non-existent. He is struggling to keep his daily medications down, which can be up to 11 pills twice a day, but overall he is still in good spirits and keeping strong.”

Today, the whānau travelled to Kawakawa for a full blood and neutrophil count as Julius starts interim maintenance.

“If all counts are at a high enough level, he will travel tomorrow to Auckland with a huge treatment and theatre day on Thursday and be monitored for a minimum of 48 hours,” Satele said.

“This plan is in place for the next four fortnights and is all dependent on his nutrition counts.”

To make a donation to Julius’ care go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-julius-fight-against-cancer?ref=home&ref_code=trending.