Te Kei O Te Waka Wilson Merito dies

Ngāti Awa elder Te Kei O Te Waka Wilson Merito has died. He was 89.

In the Defence Force for over 20 years, Merito fought in the Malayan Emergency in 1959.

On his return to New Zealand, he joined the Whakatane District Council where he became involved in conservation. His contribution in the field spanned 30 years and he was appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to Māori and conservation in 2017.

Merito was also a member of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa and Te Wānanga o Awanuiārangi in Whakatane. He was awarded an honorary doctorate of philosophy in Māori development in 2020.

Te Kei Merito will be lie at Rangataua Marae on Wednesday then taken to Pūkeko Marae on Thursday before his burial on Saturday.