Disabled wahine put in temporary housing without mobility parking

Soana Hodgkinson, who has limited mobility, wants to be able to access her temporary apartment without needing help from someone else. (Lawrence Smith/Stuff)

A proudly independent disabled woman has been allocated temporary accomodation without mobility parking, meaning she needs to ask for help every time she wants to enter and exit her apartment.

Soana Hodgkinson had to leave her rental in January after it became damaged in the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods.

After a stint living in a hotel, Hodgkinson was given an apartment at Te Mātāwai, a housing development by Kāinga Ora, through the Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) run by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Hodgkinson has an autoimmune disease, which weakens her muscles, meaning she is prone to falls and uses a walking stick, and at times a wheelchair.

While the “beautiful” apartment itself suits Hodgkinson’s accessibility needs perfectly, with features such as wide doorways and height-adjustable bench tops, accessing the apartment is a challenge as she has not been allocated an accessible car park.

Her rent covers a spot in a Wilson car park further down Greys Ave. However, she cannot safely walk up and down the hill. “It’s not a possibility. I’d fall.”

The $140 million apartment complex, which opened in August, was built with the intention those living there would not need cars. (Lawrence Smith/Stuff)

When Hodgkinson asked her property manager about using one of the mobility car parks in the basement, she was told Kāinga Ora had none available.

Instead, it was suggested she ask the 24/7 on-site Hapori Kaitiaki (community guardianship service staff) to help her each time she needed to get to and from her apartment.

Hodkingson said that this didn’t allow her the independence of able-bodied people, who could, for example, go to McDonald’s in the middle of the night without needing someone to help them.

“I’m an independent young woman.”

“I don’t want to be ringing someone to hold my goddamn hand.”

Hodgkinson is confused about why the Te Mātāwai apartments have accessible features, such as height-adjustable bench tops, but no parking for mobility cardholders. (Lawrence Smith/Stuff)

Kāinga Ora Auckland central regional director John Tubberty said Te Mātāwai was designed so that people could live, work and access services without needing to own a car.

It was made clear to TAS ahead of its lease that there was no on-site parking available for its tenants, he said. The two mobility parks in the basement were for visitors only.

TAS spokesperson Julia Shanahan acknowledged the distance between off-site parking and the building was a barrier to people with mobility needs.

Building access and parking were discussed with prospective tenants before placing them at Te Mātāwai, she added.

“We will continue to work with Soana and we are committed to finding a suitable solution to the issue.”

-Stuff