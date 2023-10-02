‘Not a home invasion’ - politicians clash over Maipi-Clarke incident

Just two weeks before New Zealand’s general election, Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, a Te Pāti Māori candidate poised to become the nation’s youngest politician if elected, finds herself embroiled in a political clash with Winston Peters, potentially New Zealand’s oldest politician after October’s general election.

Peters, while appearing on the AM Show this morning, is disputing the dialogue over an alleged home invasion at Maipi-Clarke’s property last week.

“Sorry, first of all, it’s not a home invasion for a start. That description is wrong. The second thing is we’ve all had that. We’ve had all sorts of things done to us over the years. This is not new...I’ve had my house trashed on the outside,” he said.

“All of a sudden this is a publicity stunt... I’ve got sympathy but when you’ve got someone saying this has all happened to me, this is going to encourage others.”

Last Friday, TeAoNews.co.nz reported an unauthorised entry occurred at Maipi-Clarke’s Waikato residence, where personal belongings were photographed. To compound the candidate’s distress, a threatening letter, with a snapshot of her property, were allegedly discovered in her letterbox.

While the specifics of the threats remain unconfirmed due to a police investigation, the incident ignited outrage from fellow Te Pāti Māori candidates, and political allies.

Colleague ‘distressed’

Seasoned politician and Te Pāti Māori candidate Merepeka Raukawa-Tait expressed her distress at the situation.

“We have a beautiful young Māori woman who has put her hand up and said, ‘I’d like to work in this arena’. And why shouldn’t she? But for her to be abused like this and that’s exactly what it is, is disgusting. It is unacceptable.” Raukawa-Tait told teaonews.co.nz

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere revealed the attack marked the third incident within a single week. Before the intrusion, the party’s billboards had already been vandalised outside Maipi-Clarke’s home.

“Now this is the first time in my political history, and a lot of people hate my guts, but no one’s ever come near my house.”

‘Unacceptable’

Tamihere said the invasion had “crossed a line” but arguing it was probably a product of today’s political discourse.

“It’s unacceptable and a feature or function of our politics,” he said.

“When politicians license others to hate one another and despise one another, things like this will happen.”

However, the situation is now igniting a political debate, with ACT leader David Seymour also on the AM Show this morning, accusing Te Pāti Māori of politicising the home invasion.

A spokesperson confirmed police are investigating the burglary report, but Seymour cautioned against attributing the incident to other political leaders before the investigation’s conclusion.

“We talk in the first instance to the parliamentary security, then to the police and then we deal with it quietly and effectively and yes, we’ve had to hire private security for specific candidates who have been threatened,” Seymour said.

‘Condemn any political violence’

“Yes, some of those we could’ve linked to other parties but I think what we need is for every politician to be collegial, to join together in condemning any kind of political violence that has no place in our society and our democracy and certainly not two weeks before an election, and actually work to have an honest and healthy dialogue about the future of our country.”

During The Hui’s Hauraki-Waikato electorate debate Friday, Maipi-Clarke addressed the incident.

“To the people who ram-raided my house, who came into my house and threatened me, to the people who came and vandalised my fence: Don’t be scared,” she began.

“The kohanga reo generation are here, and we have a huge movement and a huge wave of us coming through. I am not scared.

“I am not fearful. I am here to be a light and a māramatanga to us that we belong in these places.”

Maipi-Clarke (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Atiawa, and Ngāi Tahu) who is contesting the Hauraki-Waikato electorate, currently held by Labour’s Nanaia Mahuta, is just 21-years-old.

‘Genetically superior’ claim racist

A published author tracing her lineage to Hana Te Hemara, a key figure who led the Māori Language petition half a century ago, Maipi-Clarke is also distinguished for her expertise in maramataka (the Māori lunar calendar).

Seymour was asked by host Ryan Bridge if he would pledge to end race-baiting comments that could potentially stir up incidents of hate toward candidates on the opposite spectrum, but he hit back saying the same should be asked of Te Pāti Māori.

“I mean these guys (Te Pāti Māori) are very happy to throw around these words race-baiting, racism,” he said.

“So these guys, they want to start pointing fingers and saying you’re racist and you’re doing this and you’re doing that, totally unhelpful. What New Zealand needs and what New Zealand yearns for is to be united by our common humanity, not constantly divided by superficial differences.”

“I think that could equally be applied to Te Pāti Māori who have said that Pākehā are an archaic species, that Māori on the other hand are genetically superior to all others. We saw this last week on the show when I asked Chlöe Swarbrick what’s an example that you’re talking about? They can’t give one.”