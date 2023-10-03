Cook Islands take over West Auckland

When the Cook Islands throw their version of Te Matatini, they aim to have fun.

They’ve had, over 5,000 people show their support by joining in dancing in front and around the stage during their performances of the 10 groups representing their villages over the weekend.

Te Maeva Nui, the biggest Cook Islands festival in the world, once again painted Auckland with the vibrant colors and rhythms of the Pacific.

With more than 1,500 performers participating in the competition, the event celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the Cook Islands.

Secretary/board member Frances Topa-Fariu says she felt the immense pride and unity of the community.

“It shows that each enua or each vaka is very proud of the people on the night of the performance.

The pride was sincerely expressed and shown on that night, as people came to the front to show their support, and that’s just an overwhelming feeling.”

A standout performance came from a group that travelled from Tokoroa, paying homage to the generation of the 1950s who had journeyed from the islands to work in the local pine industry.

Teariki-Terae Tearoa-Natua, the leader of the Ore Tokoroa group, felt proud they got to share their community story on stage.

“I think coming up from Tokoroa to Auckland we got to really immerse ourselves in all the busyness and all of the people and seeing everybody just as excited as we were.

And just as last minute as we were, putting the last-minute touches on the costumes.”

The event was held at Aucklands Trust Arena in Henderson.

Indigenous products and local foods from the Islands were sold at the competition, which included the famous Palace Takeaways known for its saucy cheeseburgers.

Tearoa-Natua said the long trip up to Auckland was worth it as they got to see family members they hadn’t seen in a while.

“That’s the joy of it, you mock each other, you see one of your family members make a mistake and you’re going to replay that every family function when you see them.

But overall just proud, proud to be a Cook Islander, proud to be New Zealand-born Cook Islander.”

With the success of this year’s event, organisers are already planning for an even larger competition next year.

John Kiria, who has been the MC since it’s first competition in 2019, says this competition’s growth is gaining momentum.

“It’s a bit timely for them to go to Rarotonga to be a part of the annual event, so how about bringing them here? So that’s how this thing was birthed and here you go.

“Five years later, it’s getting bigger and bigger. In the first year we had five teams, then nine, and then ten.”

As the curtains came down on Te Maeva Nui NZ 2023, the Cook Islands’ rich culture and traditions left an indelible mark on Auckland.

The anticipation for the next Te Maeva Nui NZ event in two years is already building, promising to be an even grander celebration of Cook Islands culture and heritage.