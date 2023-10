LYON, FRANCE - OCTOBER 05: Damian McKenzie of New Zealand scores the team's seventh try during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Parc Olympique on October 05, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images) (Paul Harding/Getty Images)

The All Blacks have stormed into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, crushing Uruguay 73-0 in their final pool match.

Winger Leicester Fainga’anuku led the rout with a hat-trick of tries, as New Zealand scored 11 in total.

Damian McKenzie (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) was man of the match for his two tries and two conversions.

The All Blacks are now expected to face Ireland in the quarter-finals next Sunday morning.