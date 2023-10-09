Expanded bowel cancer screening in Tai Rāwhiti for Māori and Pasifika

Tairāwhiti whānau between the ages of 50 and 59 who identify as Māori and Pasifika are now eligible for the National Bowel Screening Programme.

The programme extension for Māori and Pasifika, part of a nationwide effort, allows enrolment from 50 to 74 years of age, while the age range for others remains 60 to 74.

The bowel screening test kits, will be mailed out, around residents’ birthdays. Even-numbered birth dates will get invitations in the first 12 months, odd-numbered ones in the second 12 months.

Bowel cancer incidence rates for Māori are 46% higher than for non-Māori, and for Pacific people, the rate is 82% higher than non-Māori.

Those with a whānau history of bowel cancer are at higher risk of developing the disease because it can be caused by genetic mutations passed down from parents to children.

Details of the national rollout are available at Time to Screen or on 0800 924 432.