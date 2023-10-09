Māori stars share journeys to fame in new symposium

Household names Ben Mitchell, Miriama McDowell, and Miriama Smith are poised to impart their inspiring success stories. (FILE/Composite image,)

Household names like Ben Mitchell, Miriama McDowell, Kura Forrester, Te Kohe Tuhaka, and Miriama Smith are set to share their inspiring stories of perseverance and success in the third and final instalment of the M9 conference, for 2023.

M9 showcases 9 of the best Māori orators and performers.

The latest event, “He Mataaho ki Te Ao Whakaari - Whānau, Feeds and Fame,” scheduled for November 16th will feature the familiar faces of the small screen, silver screen, and stage, with three additional speakers yet to be unveiled.

Ria Hall, the event curator, says each kaikōrero will delve into the stars’ upbringing and journey to success. They will also reflect on the highs and lows of forging a path in the acting industry.

“Whānau is integral to the way Māori perceive the world. It informs how Māori move, operate, think, and act,” Hall says.

“For this M9, our kaikōrero will expand on how whānau, marae, hapū, iwi or otherwise have inspired their journeys, reflect on the ups and downs of forging a path in acting, and explore why it is important that Māori remain visible agents of positive change on stage and screen.”

Te Kohe Tuhaka, known for his roles in productions like “The Dead Lands,” “Shortland Street,” and “Find Me A Māori Bride,” says he’s keen to discuss how his upbringing influenced his career trajectory.

“I can’t wait to share my kōrero... As actors, we are used to telling the stories of others. Now it’s time to tell our own stories.” Tuhaka says.

“Growing up, I was entrenched in te ao Māori. I come from a te reo-speaking whānau and I’m proud to bring my Māoritanga into every space and film set I enter.”

Hall underscores the contribution the nine individuals have had in spotlighting Te Ao Māori on the global stage.

“It’s M9′s turn to manaaki and turn the spotlight on them.” she adds.

“M9: He Mataaho ki Te Ao Whakaari” is made possible through the support of Te Māngai Paho and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $59.