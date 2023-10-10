‘The Government does not want us to be successful’: Rangatahi speak out

Te Kahukoka-Rose Harawira Yelash, 21, has whakapapa to the Far North and Whanganui. (Karanama Ruru/Stuff)

For West Auckland rangatahi Te Kahukoka-Rose Harawira Yelash, life over the past few years has not been easy.

The 21-year-old, who has whakapapa to the Far North and Whanganui, is on the jobseeker benefit.

“With the cost of living, I’ve been struggling a lot. Financially, I’ve been struggling really bad. Some weeks I’ll go without food, because I’ll try and save my benefit money, just so I can get more shopping the next week,” she said.

“I’ve made sacrifices in order to survive. As young people, we get told to just get a job, but for most of the jobs out there you need experience.”

“For a long time, I was working casual jobs... The only issue is when you have no transport, it’s a struggle. The hours are long, working 14 to 15-hour shifts just so you can put food on the table.”

There are a lot of kids who can’t go to school because they have to find a job to help support their whānau, Harawira Yelash said.

“It’s not fair that families should be put into those situations, it’s not fair that rangatahi are laughed at when they’re on the benefit. Why laugh? We get jack shit, you get jack shit when you’re on the benefit. It can pay your rent, but when you need to get groceries, you’re left with nothing.

“The financial struggle, it really drains you, emotionally, physically, to the point where you feel like you can’t even carry on, trying to just survive.”

The statistics

Beneficiaries, who in general are less impacted by rising interest rates, saw their cost of living rise 6.5% on average in the year to June 2023, according to Stats NZ, while the cost of living for Māori households rose on average by 7.1%.

Rent makes up about 30% of beneficiaries’ household expenditure and, on average, it has been rising at a slightly lower rate than overall inflation.

The main contributors to higher living costs for Māori households were interest payments, rent and grocery food, partly offset by lower prices for private transport supplies and services, which decreased 10.3%.

Interest payments increased 30.1%, grocery food increased 13.2% and fruit and vegetables increased 22.1%.

The cost of living has become a major election issue, with political parties offering various solutions to reduce the financial pressure faced by whānau across Aotearoa.

New Zealand’s most vulnerable

Working on the ground with some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable whānau, Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson told Stuff the cost of living crisis was a part of a myriad of issues whānau Māori were dealing with.

“One of the key drivers of low income security, homelessness and lack of access to good healthcare, is simply inadequate income, and we know that reality is not shared evenly across our populations. Māori suffer that more than any other group in this country,” she said.

“There is a disproportionate impact that goes right back to colonisation and stripping of access to resources.”

Robinson said those accessing services at the mission were overwhelmingly Māori.

During the Covid pandemic there was an increase in people needing support, and the cost of living added to those woes.

“What we see now is we have a breadth of people who don’t have enough money to live, and are really struggling,” she said.

“Most of this reality is how we can give access to good sustainable housing, kai and healthcare, all the time.”

In 2018, more than 100,000 people in Aotearoa were considered severely housing deprived.

Nearly 50% of those are under 25. Rates of severe housing deprivation are highest among Pacific and Māori young people.

“If you’re on a living wage, fully employed and having to pay seven or eight hundred dollars a week in rent, it’s not rocket science to see what’s going on,” Robinson said.

“So what we see here at the mission is people who just don’t have access to affordable housing… By not having enough affordable housing, the longer someone is homeless or in inadequate housing, the more traumatised they are.

“You don’t just rock up on the street in one night: I get sick, I lose my job, I stay with whānau, I can’t do that any more, end up in transitional housing, that doesn’t work. I move to emergency housing, and find out it’s actually safer on the street.

“We know Māori are overwhelmingly disproportionately homeless. That is reality, poverty rests heavily on Māori shoulders, whether that’s housing, food and security or ill health.

“Sadly, that picture hasn’t changed. The cost of living is an exacerbation of that. People who may have not been struggling last year now are.”

Harawira Yelash said a life of deprivation and poverty exacerbated by the cost of living crisis leads rangatahi toward different vices that often lead to prison.

“This is what colonisation has created. In Aotearoa, back in the rā, our people were hard workers, but they never struggled. Everyone worked together as a whānau. Now, everyone is separated, having to work long shifts and still can’t even get by,” she said.

“The Government does not want us to become successful. I know I sound crazy right now, but they want us to struggle to make them richer.”

Māori, the political football

Harawira Yelash said the people at the top, the politicians running the system, have helped create many of what she deems to be racist attitudes in some parts of society.

“People need to realise that if they wipe the Treaty, they wipe us. We will no longer be able to be in our own country because we will have no rights.”

She said political parties were responsible for calling out and stamping out racism.

While Harawira Yelash is taking a break and focusing on her own physical and mental health, she hopes to come back soon to ensure the youth voice is heard and understood.

“The world is going to know who we are. We’re going to make sure that rangatahi are heard. To all the whānau out there, we have to come together. That’s the only way we’re going to make it through this. Let’s stand together, not apart.”

