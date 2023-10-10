‘The politics of vandalism’: Why we need a kōrero, not anti-Māori rhetoric

OPINION: We’re a work in progress. That’s the strength and challenge of our system of government, and elections themselves.

The only way it seems to achieve long-lasting legislative change for any particular government is to either temper your lawmaking, or to push ahead anyway and hope unpicking that legislation will be too onerous for the next bunch.

I guess that works best when it comes to things like infrastructure: roads can’t be ripped out, bridges dynamited, once they’re built.

Unfortunately, it is much easier to dismantle social infrastructure. The politics of vandalism – blowing up other bridges – is as strong as ever.

I don’t think I’m the only one who has felt the queasy undercurrent of racial animosity against Māori in this election campaign season.

Much potential lawmaking promised by opposition parties is of the unpicking kind. Going back through old laws with, dare I say it, a white-out pen. Three Waters and its stab at co-governance removed; a Māori Health Authority disbanded; even some government ministry names will be flipped from Maori first, to English first.

But for those who might want to delete the likes of co-governance, pro-equity measures, respect for things Māori, from everyday government business, a winning coalition won’t give you what you want. Permanent resolutions can’t come from one side of the parliamentary divide.

Consider the Waitangi Tribunal. Some argue the principles of the Treaty are pushed downwards on the real people of New Zealand by this government-sponsored entity. This is hilariously wrong. The Tribunal grew in the opposite direction: upward, from grassroots support for the Treaty. It merely seeks to embody the desires of the many who protested against breaches of our founding document.

And seriously, it’s not just a bunch of Māori making empty complaints. The findings of the Tribunal aren’t based on bad feelings and unfettered wokeism. Just read its reports and you’ll find evidence, facts – the truth – piled high in grievous Treaty breaches. Breaches, I would say, of morality in general.

What I’m trying to say is that even if you were to remove all the supposedly divisive, unfairly pro-Māori measures of policy and legislation, you’re still going to be left with division. Only, it will be a broader, deeper, more angry division than the comfortable middle-class racism against our indigenous people.

That is to say, anger from people who have really lost something; and some, everything. Not just our chardonnay complainers who want to cosplay grievance over preferential treatment for Māori.

Of course, if political parties want to have a crack at convincing all Māori that there’s value for them in dumping the Treaty and becoming like everybody else, then go for it. As I’ve written previously, there are a surprising number of Māori who appear to be opposed to the likes of co-governance.

But the people who brought about changes like the Tribunal are still around – only with younger generations supporting them.

That’s why no politicians can promise permanent changes. Even if one side wins this time, it will inevitably be turfed out at some point, and then the cycle starts again.

The stupidest part about political opposition to the Treaty is the premise that it is enforced downwards on us all. Thus, some think, the solution is to do the same: tinker with legislation and drop it on the problem. The “problem”, however, is a significant group of our nation, who aren’t going anywhere.

I’m sorry, legislating first and asking questions later will never work when it comes to Māori.

If we want to stop wasting money and time and angst then we need a conversation, a kōrero, not empty anti-Māori rhetoric.

Maybe we’ll get that next election.

Joel Maxwell is a senior writer with Stuff’s Pou Tiaki team.

