All Blacks named for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Ireland

LYON, FRANCE - OCTOBER 05: Damian McKenzie of New Zealand scores the team's seventh try during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between New Zealand and Uruguay at Parc Olympique on October 05, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images) (Paul Harding/Getty Images)

All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have selected the team to play Ireland in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Paris.

With a combined 1366 Test caps worth of experience, the match day 23 will be led out by captain Sam Cane in front of 80,000 fans at Stade de France.

“We are where we want to be,” said head coach Ian Foster. “World Cup quarterfinals are so exciting for many reasons, and we know the pressure they bring.

“We have had a solid week of preparation and know that it is now about trusting the work we have done and going out to play. We feel the massive support we have had from Kiwis both at home and here in France. We greatly appreciate it.”

Cane is joined by Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell in the starting loose forward trio. It will mark the first time they have run out together since the team’s 35-20 win over South Africa in Auckland.

Meanwhile, loosehead prop Ethan de Groot has returned from suspension to join Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax in the front row. Their last start together was in the team’s 38-7 win over Australia in Melbourne.

After an impressive hat-trick of tries against Namibia, Leicester Fainga’anuku has been selected on the left wing and will feature alongside Beauden Barrett and Will Jordan in the back three.

“We have huge respect for Ireland who are number one in the world for a reason,” added Foster. “We are excited by the opportunity we have in front of us and expect to be tested in many ways. That is what World Cups are about.”

