PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 14: NZ-born Jamison Gibson-Park, of Ireland in action during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Ireland and New Zealand at Stade de France on October 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

In a nail-biting finish that extended into overtime, the All Blacks emerged victorious against Ireland Sunday, winning their World Cup quarter-final match 28-24 and securing a place in the semis.

Tries from Leicester Fainga’anuku, Ardie Savea and Will Jordan as well as points from the tee by Richie Mo’unga and Jordie Barrett put paid to Ireland’s 17-test winning streak.

Ireland registered with tries by Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park. Johnny Sexton also contributed, adding scores off the boot.

Gibson-Park try for Ireland likely challenged the allegiances of patrons at Aotea, Island’s Currach Irish pub, from where the NZ-born Māori grew up before trading the barrier island, for the emerald one.

The ABs had to make do with 14 men on the pitch for arounf 20 minutes of the match due to sin-bin stints from Aaron Smith and Codie Taylor.

An admirable defense against 37 unyielding phases of Irish assault in overtime was the heart-pounding key to securing the team’s spot in the semi-finals.

Ireland’s quest for a World Cup semi-final remains unfulfilled, marking their eighth defeat in eight quarter-final appearances.

The ABs are gearing up to face Argentina’s Pumas - their 29-17 triumph over Wales, setting the stage for an electrifying semi-final encounter.